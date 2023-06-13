Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.30 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $89.30 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,887.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00299486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00537122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.00408635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

