Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.