Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%.
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
