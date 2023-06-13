Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Down 80.8% in May

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Myomo in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Myomo by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Myomo by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 67,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,606. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.85. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 123.53% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

