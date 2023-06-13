MUSE ENT NFT Trading 29.1% Lower This Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $2.42 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00560944 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

