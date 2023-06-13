MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 866,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 468,276 shares.The stock last traded at $478.11 and had previously closed at $474.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

