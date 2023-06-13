MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MSADY remained flat at $18.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,077. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.
MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile
