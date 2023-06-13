MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MSADY remained flat at $18.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,077. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.