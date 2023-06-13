Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW) Short Interest Update

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 925.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Movella

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVLAW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Movella Stock Performance

Shares of MVLAW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 1,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11. Movella has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

