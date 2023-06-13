Mothercare (LON:MTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Mothercare Stock Performance

LON MTC opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday. Mothercare has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £31.01 million, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.08.

Insider Transactions at Mothercare

In related news, insider Daniel Le Vesconte acquired 568,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £51,172.38 ($64,029.50). 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

