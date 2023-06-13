Mork Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

