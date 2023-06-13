Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,680 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

