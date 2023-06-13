Mork Capital Management LLC Invests $845,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $86.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

