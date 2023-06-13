Mork Capital Management LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,402,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ENR opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.