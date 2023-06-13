Mork Capital Management LLC Buys 440 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mork Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,739,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after buying an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

