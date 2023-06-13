Mork Capital Management LLC Buys 12,860 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

