Mork Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,490 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 161,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Corning by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,497,000 after purchasing an additional 253,699 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

