Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Morguard Trading Down 0.0 %

TSE:MRC opened at C$108.28 on Tuesday. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$100.51 and a 52 week high of C$124.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Morguard alerts:

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$292.78 million for the quarter. Morguard had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Morguard will post 24.6090909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morguard Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

(Get Rating)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.