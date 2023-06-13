Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Morguard Trading Down 0.0 %
TSE:MRC opened at C$108.28 on Tuesday. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$100.51 and a 52 week high of C$124.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.
Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$292.78 million for the quarter. Morguard had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Morguard will post 24.6090909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morguard Company Profile
Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.
