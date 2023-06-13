Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,561,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 524,982 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 144,379 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 257,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,143. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

