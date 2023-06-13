Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hess by 90.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.76. 1,612,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,216. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

