Moore Capital Management LP Takes $1.72 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in APA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,543. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.54.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

