Moore Capital Management LP Sells 54,958 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,958 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 264.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 210,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 1,109,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,152. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.