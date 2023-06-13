Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,501,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,537,000 after buying an additional 11,633,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,658,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after buying an additional 212,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 195,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.68. 737,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ReNew Energy Global Profile

RNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

