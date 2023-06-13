Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,333 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $213.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,568,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average is $174.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $208.17 billion, a PE ratio of 562.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,575 shares of company stock worth $37,091,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

