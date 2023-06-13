Moore Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,024 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Glaukos worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.87. 323,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,530. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,990. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

