Moore Capital Management LP Invests $2.26 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TTE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.84. 1,162,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,779. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

