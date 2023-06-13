Moore Capital Management LP Invests $2.24 Million in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,870 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

In other news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

NASDAQ PLL traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.73. 253,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

