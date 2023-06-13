Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,580,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,416,299. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $180.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

