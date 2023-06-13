Moore Capital Management LP Acquires 40,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 27,586.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $16.44. 1,724,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,774. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

