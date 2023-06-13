MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $372.40 and last traded at $373.81. 536,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,765,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.