Monero Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Monero has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $82.84 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $139.02 or 0.00535967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,938.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00299284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00058369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00396953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,291,307 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

