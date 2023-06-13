Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 59.4% in May

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBRX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 0.1 %

Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,239. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

