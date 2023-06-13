Miura Global Management LLC Buys 80,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Energy Recovery accounts for 2.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 167.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ERII stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 318,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,737. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 158.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. Energy Recovery’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

