Miura Global Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for 7.0% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,137,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,473,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

RACE traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.58. The stock had a trading volume of 275,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $302.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

