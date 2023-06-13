MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Critical Review

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Semantix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $21.55 million 1.83 $5.29 million $0.25 7.84 Semantix $50.76 million 3.24 -$63.61 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.4% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 24.04% 23.47% 16.49% Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MIND C.T.I. and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Semantix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

(Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection; and enterprise mobile messaging platform. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

About Semantix

(Get Rating)

Semantix, Inc. provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health. It also provides consulting services, such as assessment and environment monitoring; DOC, a specialized service for monitoring applications, processes and services in big data environment, scheduler monitoring, monitoring of data ingestions, data infrastructure monitoring, environment updates, QA advisor and performance monitoring, and monthly metric books, as well as health-check, detection and action on anomalies; and SDP and LinkAPI documentation support services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.