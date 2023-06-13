Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Holdings Cut by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,925 shares during the period. Milestone Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned 6.44% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MIST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Featured Articles
