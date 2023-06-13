Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Holdings Cut by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,925 shares during the period. Milestone Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned 6.44% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,493. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a current ratio of 13.63.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

