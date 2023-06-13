Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Trading Down 4%

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. Approximately 44,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$431.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO)

(Get Rating)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.