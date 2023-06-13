Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOMW) Short Interest Update

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Micromobility.com Trading Up 17.8 %

MCOMW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,053. Micromobility.com has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.

