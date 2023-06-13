Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,279.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.68. 2,416,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

