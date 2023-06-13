MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. MGM China has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

