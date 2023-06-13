MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.
MGM China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. MGM China has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
About MGM China
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.