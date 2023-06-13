MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the May 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,502.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 405,244 shares of company stock worth $1,278,435.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 38.2% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 258,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 114.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 96,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CMU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 7,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,586. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

