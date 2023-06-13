Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.183 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.14 EPS.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

