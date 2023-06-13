Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.07, but opened at $38.68. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 168,090 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Stock Down 16.2 %
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
