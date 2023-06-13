Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.07, but opened at $38.68. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 168,090 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

