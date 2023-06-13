Metawar Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last Week (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $62.97 million and approximately $7.32 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00029987 USD and is up 17.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

