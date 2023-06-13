Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $23.03 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.03 million and approximately $320,709.05 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002811 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000511 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO."

