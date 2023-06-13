Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $16.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

