Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $16.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.
Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MTH stock opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
- DarioHealth is an AI-Powered Digital Therapeutics Play
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.