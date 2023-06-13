Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,145. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.50, a P/E/G ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

