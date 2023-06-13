Melcor Developments Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of MRD stock opened at C$11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$350 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39. Melcor Developments has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$14.21.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.26 million for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 39.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Melcor Developments will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

