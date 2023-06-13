Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. The stock has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,572,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,680,014. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.