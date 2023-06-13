Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $520.97. 1,403,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,190. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

