Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 693 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.04. 4,709,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,802. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

