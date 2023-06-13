Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $81.58. 3,854,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,576. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

